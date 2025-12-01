Namibia: Damaseb Comes Back to Haunt Stars

Owen Damaseb came back to haunt his former club African Stars as he scored the winning goal in a shock 1-0 victory for Bucks Buccaneers on Friday night.

Defending champions African Stars let go of Damaseb's services after last season's campagn but the youthful midfielder was snapped up by Bucks Buccanners and has played a fine role in their renaissance this season.

Still without a head coach after Ronnie Kanalelo's departure, they have now won their last two matches under caretaker coach Jaanda Ngozu to move up to seventh place on the log.

On Friday, the two sides were evenly matched throughout but it was Damaseb who broke the deadlock with a great freekick early in the second half.

Damaseb, who only turned 23 on 22 November was ecstatic after the match.

"It's a great feeling getting a goal against my former team and I should say Im proud of my team and the way we fought. I wouldnt say I feel bad about scoring against Stars, but this is football," he said.

Damaseb said they believed they could beat Stars.

"Throughout the week we really trained hard anyou could see we wanted this result. I think we can go very far with a team like this, I think with the fighting spirit that the team showed, we can go far," he said.

It was Stars' second defeat of the season which put them joint second on the log on 14 points.

KK Palace remained three points ahead of the chasing pack after a goalless draw against Unam on Saturday - a result that left Unam joint second with Stars and Mighty Gunners, while they are now the only unbeaten team left in the league.

FC Ongos, meanwhile, lost their unbeaten status after losing 2-1 on Saturday to Eeshoke Chula Chula, who moved up to fifth position on the log.

In other matches on Saturday, Tigers beat Rundu Chiefs 1-0, Life Fighters and Blue Waters drew 2-2, Julinho Athletic beat Young African 2-0, and Mighty Gunners and Eleven Arrows drew 0-0. On Thursday, Okahandja United beat Khomas Nampol 2-0.

Sunday's results:

Khomas Nampol 3-1 Bucks Buccaneers, Young African 0-2 Rundu Chiefs, Mighty Gunners 1-1 Blue Waters, KK Palace 0-1 Ongos, Tigers 1-1 Julinho Athletic, African Stars 3-0 Okahandja United, Chula Chula FC 0-0 Unam, Life Fighters 1-1 Arrows.

