South Africa: HIV Stigma Remains an Obstacle for Men

Joseph Motloung (59) was diagnosed with HIV on 10 June 1994, one of the two dates he says will forever be etched in his memory.

"I was diagnosed on a Friday. I disclosed my status on 1 December 1994, it was a Thursday," he recalls.

"Those are the most important dates in my life. I don't remember many dates; I don't even remember when my father died. But this one, it's still here," he says, tapping the side of his head.

Motloung explains that he felt compelled to learn his HIV status after a woman he was in a relationship with died. Rumours started spreading in his community, Ratanda in Heidleburg, that the woman had died of AIDS-related causes. It would take three years for him to work up the courage to get tested for HIV.

"I was scared. But in 1994, I took a step forward and decided to get tested, just to know."

Motloung's diagnosis came as a shock, but he disclosed his HIV positive status almost immediately. He first told a close friend, and then months later, he disclosed it to his community because he wanted to share his experience of living with HIV and raise awareness.

"It wasn't easy. I faced a lot of backlash, and at times, I regretted disclosing my status because of the stigma I received from friends and family. My stepmother refused to share food with me when I told her; she thought I would infect her," Motloung recalls. "I was afraid of being judged, afraid of losing friends, and afraid of what people would say. But I realised that silence was killing us more than the virus."

Persistent stigma among men

Today, more than 30 years later, there's been major progress in HIV treatment and awareness. But stigma remains a persistent obstacle, particularly among men.

Namhla Magona, a nurse working in community HIV programmes, says many men still struggle to openly discuss their status or seek regular testing and treatment, often out of fear of discrimination or appearing weak.

"Men don't feel comfortable discussing HIV," Magona explains. "They are more secretive about their statuses, and that makes it harder to reach them. Having more men speak up and get tested will help in the fight to end new infections."

Motloung, who began his career as an HIV testing services counsellor, now dedicates his life to education and awareness. Through outreach programmes and community talks, he encourages men to know their status and support one another in living positively.

Sindisiwe Tom, Motloung's colleague, describes him as a passionate advocate whose voice resonates deeply within his community.

"He talks about his journey everywhere he goes," says Tom. "Partnering with him as the male voice of people living with HIV helps those we work with feel included and understood. He empowers others to know their status, raise awareness, and fight stigma."

Taking ownership

For Motloung, the message is simple but urgent: ending HIV stigma requires open dialogue, and male leadership in that conversation.

"Men must learn that knowing your status is not a weakness. It's strength. The more we speak, the more lives we save. If men began to lead by example, by testing, disclosing, and supporting one another, fewer people would die in silence," he says.

"Our courage to speak openly can break the cycle of fear and stigma. When men lead these conversations, we not only protect ourselves but also empower our families and communities to live longer, healthier lives." - Health-e News

*Additional reporting by Ina Skosana