South Africa: Ramaphosa Rebuffs Trump's Threat to Bar South Africa From G20

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to exclude Pretoria from next year's G20 summit, saying South Africa remains a founding and full member of the group. Speaking in a state of the nation address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the country's G20 status was not in question and dismissed Trump's comments as misinformation.

The dispute stems from Washington's boycott of the November G20 summit in Johannesburg, hosted under South Africa's presidency. Trump has claimed that South Africa refused to hand over the rotating presidency to a senior U.S. representative at the closing ceremony. Pretoria said it transferred the role to a U.S. embassy official, in line with protocol.

Trump has repeated discredited allegations that South Africa's government persecutes white citizens. Ramaphosa rejected those statements and said South Africa would continue to participate fully in G20 processes. He also noted that U.S. companies and civil society groups took part in side events during the November summit. Ramaphosa said Pretoria will keep engagement channels open despite the diplomatic tension.

Key Takeaways

The confrontation comes at a sensitive moment for U.S.-South Africa relations, which have faced pressure over geopolitical alignment, trade disputes, and disagreements on global governance forums. South Africa views the G20 as a core platform for representing African priorities, especially after the African Union became a permanent member. Any move to sideline Pretoria would raise questions about the group's consensus model and the precedent it would set for rotating hosts. For Washington, the dispute reflects wider political tensions ahead of the U.S. election year. For Pretoria, the message is continuity: maintain multilateral ties and avoid escalation. Both sides have incentives to prevent a deeper rift, given strong trade and investment links valued by American and South African businesses.