Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Hails 'Miracle Year' After Electrifying Homecoming Show

Music superstar Jah Prayzah has praised fans, promoters and what he described as the hand of God after delivering a sold-out homecoming concert at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) over the weekend.

The performance marked his return from the Ndini Mukudzei World Tour one of the most extensive international projects of his career which saw him perform in major cities across Africa, Europe and North America.

The HICC show, billed as the grand finale, drew thousands and earned the musician five-star reviews from fans who described the set as both dazzling and spirit-lifting.

Reflecting on the tour's success, Jah Prayzah said he had never anticipated the scale of the response, particularly to the hit track Ruzhowa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Before I released the Ndini Mukudzeyi album I never pictured or imagined Ruzhowa being as great as it is. Of course, I knew it was a great worship song but not one to reach these heights. My biggest lesson is just try to do something, no matter how small you think it is. Mwari vanogona kuita zvishamiso because when God intervenes, nothing makes sense," he said.

As the year draws to a close, the award-winning artist expressed deep gratitude to supporters, including those who may not consider themselves fans but 'push the music indirectly'.

"This year has been a great year. Pasina imimi hapana Jah Prayzah," he said.

He also commended promoters for staging well-organised shows throughout the tour.

"Every show pushed and marketed the next show so even the promoters vanoda kutendwa for creating events that make fans want to keep coming. The world tour was special from start to finish and what a grand finale it was. It can only be God." he said

Jah Prayzah hinted at more appearances before the end of the year, promising "a few more very exciting events" before 2026.

"Mwari vaise Ruzhowa kumhuri dzenyu nekumabasa, mubvumbamirwe nekusingaperi. Muchengetedzeke mumigwagwa and we will continue to celebrate together," he told fans.