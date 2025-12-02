Africa: Analysis Report On the International Conference On the Crimes of Colonialism in Africa

Africa — The International Conference on the Crimes of Colonialism in Africa is taking place in Algiers on November 30 and December 1, 2025, marking a pivotal moment for the continent.

Organized in line with the African Union's Assembly Decision 903(XXXVIII), adopted in February 2025, the conference aims to advance the theme of "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations."

This initiative reflects Algeria's historic commitment to addressing the injustices of colonialism and advocating for the rights and dignity of African peoples.

Algeria's choice as the host country is significant; it is a nation that has endured the scars of colonialism while maintaining a fierce dedication to preserving the memory and rights of its people.

Under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria is actively working to criminalize colonialism and other forms of systemic injustice, including slavery and apartheid.

This conference is poised to construct a unified continental stance on reparations and historical justice, emphasizing the urgency of tackling the long-lasting effects of colonial rule.

The conference aims to take collective action against colonialism by criminalizing it and related injustices as crimes against humanity.

This collective action is essential for developing a framework to address historical wrongs. Discussions are expected to focus on the restitution of cultural artifacts, highlighting the destruction and spoliation caused by colonial regimes, and the need for their preservation.

In addition, the conference will evaluate the economic imbalances perpetuated by colonial practices, emphasizing reparations as a means to rectify historical interventions.

Participants will also explore the psychological and socio-economic effects of colonialism on contemporary African societies, stressing the necessity of healing and reconciliation.

Legal frameworks for change will be a key area of deliberation, including developing mechanisms to enhance the criminalization of colonial practices and establish a permanent framework for reparations and restitution at the continental level.

One of the most significant anticipated outcomes is the adoption of the *Algiers Declaration*, which is designed to serve as a continental reference point for recognizing and codifying colonial crimes.

This declaration will outline strategies for addressing the impacts of colonialism and will be submitted to the African Union Summit in February 2026 for validation and endorsement.

The International Conference on the Crimes of Colonialism in Africa is not only a critical juncture in the ongoing struggle for justice and reparations but also represents a collective commitment to confronting the legacies of colonialism.

Algeria's leadership as host embodies a renewed commitment to addressing these historical grievances.

The outcomes of this conference could hold substantial implications for shaping policies and fostering international recognition of the need for reparative justice, ultimately contributing to a shared African identity rooted in dignity and justice.

Through this initiative, Algeria reaffirms its vital role within the continent, supporting African aspirations for justice, reparations, and preservation of historical memory.

This conference serves as a vital step toward healing and rectifying centuries of injustice faced by African nations and peoples.