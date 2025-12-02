Tanzania Insists It Won't Grant Citizenship to Refugees Still in Camps

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has reiterated its position that it will not grant citizenship to refugees living in camps within the country, urging them instead to prepare to return to Burundi, where peace and stability have reportedly been restored.

This statement was issued in Dar es Salaam by the Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, during the 26th Tripartite Meeting involving Tanzania, Burundi, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which focused on repatriating Burundian refugees to their home country.

"The Tanzanian government recognizes that some refugees in camps believe that staying in Tanzania for a long time will eventually grant them citizenship. I want to make it clear and for the record Tanzania has no plans to change its policies or laws to integrate refugees into the national development agenda so they can strengthen themselves economically while living here. Moreover, we have no intention of turning refugee camps into permanent settlements," he emphasized.

Speaking at the meeting, Burundi's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Richard Ndayisaba, stated that Burundi is ready to cooperate with all parties to facilitate the reception of its citizens currently living in Tanzania.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

UNHCR representative Barbara Dotse affirmed the agency's commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to establish a dignified and rights-based process for the voluntary repatriation of the refugees.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Commissioners from the three regions hosting refugee populations in Tanzania, including Kigoma Regional Commissioner (Retired IGP) Ambassador Simon Siro, Katavi Regional Commissioner Mwanamvua Mrindoko, and Tabora Regional Commissioner Paul Chacha.