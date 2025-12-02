Mozambique: Two Drones Delivered to Strengthen Surveillance Against Terrorists

Maputo — The government of the northern province of Nampula has delivered two drones to the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to strengthen territorial surveillance in the fight against islamist terrorists.

The last attack against Nampula province took place on the weekend of 15-16 November when the terrorists raided Mazua administrative post, in Memba district, where they murdered four people.

Previously, the jihadists had launched attacks on 30 September and 3 October, when they raided the Lúrio and Chipene administrative posts.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado, where at least 4,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) had been warning that the violence was tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula.

The drones were delivered on Thursday to the Samora Machel Military Academy by the governor of Nampula province, Eduardo Abdula.

According to the governor, in a context where threats are evolving rapidly, real-time data collection is crucial to ensure rigorous analysis and to facilitate strategic decisions.

"Contemporary challenges require information to arrive quickly, accurately and securely, and technology offers us that capability. Drones are means that raise our level of surveillance and allow for more effective interventions. The ability to assess scenarios with greater certainty is essential to protect the country', he said.

Abdula believes that the drones will also boost the operational efficiency of the Mozambican forces, increasing the speed of action and response capacity. They will also strengthen the technical training of future officers.

"With these drones, we are reinforcing the training component and ensuring that our military personnel keep up with technological advances and current demands,' said Abdula.

For his part, Francisco Matarruca, the commander of the Academy, said that this equipment is a sign of "generosity and patriotism.' He guaranteed that use of the drones will be guided by professionalism and a sense of mission. "These resources will help to strengthen surveillance on the ground,' said the commander.

Matarruca also claimed that the terrorists who attacked Memba district are abandoning the region due to pressure from the Defence and Security Forces. "There are seriously wounded people being pulled out. They crossed a few days ago. We will continue the hunt and continue the pursuit,' he promised.

These are the first two drones, out of a total of 10 promised by the Nampula provincial government.

