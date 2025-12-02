Tanzania Details the Inquiry Commission's Mission

Dar es Salaam — THE Retired Chief Justice of Tanzania, Mohammed Chande Othman, who serves as the Chairperson of the Inquiry Commission on the Violence Surrounding the October 29, 2025, General Elections, has announced that the commission has been assigned six specific tasks related to investigating the incidents that occurred during and after the General Elections.

Speaking today, December 1, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Justice Chande said the nine-member commission has been mandated to thoroughly investigate all events that triggered or were connected to the violence.

He said the first area of investigation will be identifying the root cause of the violence during and after the election. He added that the commission will also examine the intentions of those who participated in the unrest.

Justice Chande noted that the inquiry will include assessing the impact of the violence, including deaths, injuries, destruction of property, damage to infrastructure, and the resulting economic and social consequences.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that the commission will also investigate the circumstances and actions taken by the government, its agencies, and other institutions in responding to the events. In addition, the commission will recommend areas that need strengthening to enhance accountability among leaders and citizens in maintaining peace, good governance, human rights, the rule of law, and fostering national reconciliation.

He said the commission will also look into any other matters deemed relevant to its mandate.

According to Justice Chande, the commission will gather information through document analysis, face-to-face and online interviews, online questionnaires, emails and physical letters, text messages, expert consultations, field visits, and discussions with various groups.