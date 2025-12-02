Tanzania Sees Success in the Fight As It Marks World Aids Day

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has made significant progress in strengthening services related to HIV and AIDS countrywide, as new statistics reveal the state of infections and access to services in 2025.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and People with Disabilities), William Lukuvi, told media outlets today, December 1, 2025,

Dar es Salaam during the commemoration of World AIDS Day. Lukuvi said a study launched in 2024 in Ruvuma Region shows that approximately 1,700,000 people are living with HIV.

He noted that these figures have formed the basis of ongoing government improvements to ensure services effectively reach citizens.

Lukuvi highlighted that the proportion of people who know their HIV status has increased from 91 percent in 2024 to 92 percent in 2025, indicating a positive response from the public in self-awareness, regular testing, and taking protective measures.

He added that the number of facilities providing treatment and care services for people living with HIV rose from 7,805 in 2024 to 8,203 in 2025, a move aimed at aligning the availability of facilities with the needs of citizens across all regions.

Additionally, the Tanzanian government has strengthened laboratory services by increasing the number of machines used to measure HIV viral load--from 43 machines in 2024 to 50 in 2025--along with 127 smaller machines, bringing the total to 177 in use nationwide.

Lukuvi said these improvements aim to enhance the accuracy of testing and monitoring of treatment for people living with HIV, ultimately improving community health and well-being.