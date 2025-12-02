Africa: Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Attends Conference On Colonial-Era Crimes in Africa

1 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Algiers, Algeria — Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Balcad, attended the International Conference on Criminalizing Colonialism in Africa on Sunday, held in Algiers from 30 November to 1 December.

The conference brought together African nations that experienced colonial rule to strengthen international recognition of colonial-era violations and develop mechanisms for reparations to address longstanding historical injustices.

Participants are expected to finalize the "Algiers Declaration," a comprehensive document reflecting the conference's main recommendations and conclusions.

Once completed, the declaration will be submitted to the African Union Summit in February 2026, where member states may adopt it as an official reference for recording colonial-era crimes and acknowledging their lasting impact across the continent.

On the sidelines of the conference, State Minister Balcad met Algeria's Secretary of State for African Affairs, Salma Mansouri, to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

The conference was described by officials as a key opportunity for African nations to advance historical justice and collective recognition of the legacies of colonialism.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

