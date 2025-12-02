Somalia: Saudi Arabia Pledges Emergency Aid for 100,000 Drought-Affected Somalis

Mogadishu, Somalia — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) has pledged immediate assistance to nearly 100,000 people hardest hit by the worsening drought in Somalia, officials said Monday.

The announcement was made in Mogadishu by Yazeed Abdullah Hamoud, KSrelief Africa's regional director, during a meeting with Mahamud Moalim Abdule, commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

Discussions focused on the rapidly deteriorating drought conditions and the urgent need to accelerate delivery of life-saving support to affected communities. Yazeed reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's longstanding solidarity with Somalia, emphasizing the Kingdom's continued commitment to humanitarian support in times of crisis.

Commissioner Mahamud expressed deep gratitude for the Kingdom's swift response and ongoing assistance, noting that the aid will significantly bolster efforts to support families affected by the drought across the country.

Somalia is currently facing severe drought after four consecutive failed rainy seasons, leaving millions at risk of hunger and displacement, according to UN agencies.

On 10 November, the federal government formally declared a drought emergency and appealed for urgent international assistance as conditions continued to worsen across northern, central, and southern regions, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.