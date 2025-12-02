Somalia: Somali Troops, South West State Forces Launch Major Operation in Lower Shabelle

Baidoa, Somalia — Somali national army forces backed by South West State regional troops have launched a sweeping security operation across several villages under Wanlaweyn district in the Lower Shabelle region, officials and residents said Monday.

The joint forces, deployed with armoured vehicles, are pursuing militia members sentenced to death by a military court over killings linked to clan revenge attacks in the region. The convicts were accused of murdering civilians in a series of incidents authorities described as part of long-running clan feuds.

The operation is underway in the villages of Gabahirig, Gudaale, Riiglooy, Dooxada, Dudumaale and Yaaqbariweyne, all located on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn, a district that has witnessed recurring clan-based violence.

Security officials said the forces encountered armed resistance in Yaaqbariweyne several days ago, triggering clashes that left multiple casualties on both sides. At least three people have been reported killed since the operation began, raising fears of further violence as troops intensify their search for the wanted men.

The man leading the fugitive group was identified by security sources as "Duqow," who is accused of heading the militia implicated in the recent killings.

Officials from both the federal government and South West State say the operation will continue until all convicts are apprehended, urging local residents to cooperate with security forces and help end the cycle of retaliatory attacks in the area.