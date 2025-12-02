Somalia: Somali Troops, South West State Forces Launch Major Operation in Lower Shabelle

1 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Somali national army forces backed by South West State regional troops have launched a sweeping security operation across several villages under Wanlaweyn district in the Lower Shabelle region, officials and residents said Monday.

The joint forces, deployed with armoured vehicles, are pursuing militia members sentenced to death by a military court over killings linked to clan revenge attacks in the region. The convicts were accused of murdering civilians in a series of incidents authorities described as part of long-running clan feuds.

The operation is underway in the villages of Gabahirig, Gudaale, Riiglooy, Dooxada, Dudumaale and Yaaqbariweyne, all located on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn, a district that has witnessed recurring clan-based violence.

Security officials said the forces encountered armed resistance in Yaaqbariweyne several days ago, triggering clashes that left multiple casualties on both sides. At least three people have been reported killed since the operation began, raising fears of further violence as troops intensify their search for the wanted men.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The man leading the fugitive group was identified by security sources as "Duqow," who is accused of heading the militia implicated in the recent killings.

Officials from both the federal government and South West State say the operation will continue until all convicts are apprehended, urging local residents to cooperate with security forces and help end the cycle of retaliatory attacks in the area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.