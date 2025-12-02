South Africa: 'I'll Love You for Eternity' - Connie Ferguson's Tender Tribute to Shona

Connie Ferguson honours her late husband Shona on their wedding anniversary and shares photos of him with her late mother on Instagram.

Connie says she was not looking for love when she met Shona in 2001, but they married four months after meeting.

Connie Ferguson marked what would have been her 24th wedding anniversary with a tender message to her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

She shared how their love still shapes her life. Connie wrote that she will never stop paying tribute to their relationship because it was "one for the books."

She posted a photo of Shona and her late mother, who died in 2013. Connie thanked them both and said she loves Shona "for eternity."

She told them to continue resting and said they live on because they are remembered.

The couple met in July 2001. Connie said she was focused on herself and her daughter Lesedi at the time and had no interest in dating.

She remembered hearing laughter in her home and seeing a man in a suit with his back to her. When he turned and introduced himself, she froze.

Their feelings grew quickly. Shona paid lobola in October 2001 and they married on 30 November that year.

They renewed their vows in 2011 to celebrate ten years.

Connie said she had never felt anything like the bond they shared. Shona died in 2021.