Somalia: UN Cuts Over 680 Jobs in Somalia As Donor Funding Declines

Mogadishu, Somalia — United Nations agencies operating in Somalia have laid off more than 680 staff since the beginning of 2025, officials said, citing severe funding shortages.

Sources familiar with the situation said the cuts affected 158 international staff and 522 Somali employees.

Major agencies including UNICEF, WFP, FAO, and UNFPA were hit hardest, while smaller offices such as UNDP also faced reductions.

Officials attributed the layoffs to a sharp decline in financial support from international donors, which has stalled funding for development and humanitarian programs, including projects previously supported by USAID.

"The diversion of donor resources to crises in Ukraine, South Sudan, and Syria has further strained the funding available for Somalia," one source said, adding that the cuts are limiting the UN's ability to deliver essential services and development programs to vulnerable communities.

The reductions come at a time when humanitarian needs in Somalia remain high, raising concerns about the impact on the delivery of aid and ongoing development initiatives.