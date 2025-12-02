Botswana: U.S. Government Donates HIV Prevention Medicine to Botswana

press release

The U.S Government is proud to announce the arrival of a shipment of long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) medicines to Botswana. Donated by the American people, CAB-LA is a highly effective pre-exposure prophylaxis used for HIV prevention.

The 10,125 vials will be delivered to the Ministry of Health and administered by healthcare providers throughout the country. This delivery means more lifesaving assistance for Batswana in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The U.S. is proud to stand with Botswana to make both our countries stronger, safer, and more prosperous.