Congo-Brazzaville: Strengthening Cooperation in the Mining Sector Between the United States and the Republic of Congo

Chargée d'Affaires Amanda Jacobsen recently met with Minister of Mines Pierre Oba to discuss strengthening U.S.-Congo collaboration in the mining sector. Their conversation highlighted the important presence of American mining companies in the Republic of Congo and the shared goal of promoting transparent, responsible, and sustainable investment. The United States remains committed to advancing shared prosperity and reinforcing strong commercial partnerships between our two countries. #USAinCongo #USCongoPartnership #ResponsibleInvestment