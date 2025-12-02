Sudan: High-Level World Bank Mission Arrives in Sudan to Resume Development Support

Port Sudan, 1 December 2025 (SUNA) - The first high-level official delegation from the World Bank has arrived in Sudan since relations were suspended in 2021.

The head of the mission affirmed the Bank's commitment to continuing its funded projects in Sudan, with a financing portfolio totalling $540.2 million, aligned with government-determined priorities.

During the meeting at the Ministries Complex on Monday, Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, accompanied by the State Minister, Undersecretary for Planning, Director General of External Finance, and Director of International Financial Institutions at the Ministry of Finance, welcomed the resumption of relations and ongoing project financing. The Minister outlined the government's current priorities, emphasizing post-war reconstruction, provision of essential services including health, education, water supply, electricity, and alternative energy, as well as the agricultural sector and the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during the war in Khartoum State, supporting efforts to create a conducive environment for citizens to return to their homes.

Ms. Mariam Salem, Regional Director of the World Bank for Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, noted that the mission, which includes Mr. Yuichiro Ishihara, Country Director for Sudan, and Dr. Mohamed Osman, Economic Expert at the Bank's Sudan office, aims to evaluate the performance of ongoing projects in coordination with the Sudanese government, assessing achievements and identifying impediments. She revealed that the Bank's November meeting in Washington reached a consensus to extend support to Sudan through new projects in food security and essential services.

The meeting reviewed projects funded by the Bank since 2024, which will continue to be implemented over the coming years. These include initiatives to enhance community resilience, emergency primary education support, emergency and health assistance, social safety net and emergency response projects, and community resilience strengthening programs.

The delegation also announced the Bank's approval to fund a new project in clean energy and digitalization in Sudan.

Emphasis was placed on establishing a joint coordinating unit within the Ministry of Finance to manage the World Bank portfolio, ensuring direct coordination with implementing partners and relevant ministries to improve project performance and sustainability.