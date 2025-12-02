Angolan Embassy in Portugal Laments Death of Six Young Nationals in Accident in Lisbon

Lisbon — The Angolan Embassy in Portugal lamented on Monday, the death of six young Angolans, victims of an accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Lisbon (Portugal).

According to a press release that reached ANGOP on Monday, the diplomatic mission extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and describes it as an "irreparable loss".

"The young people had a bright future ahead of them," reads the note.

In another note, the Federation of Angolan Associations in Portugal (FAAP) expresses its dismay and solidarity with the families of the victims.

"Young people full of life, dreams and hope left us abruptly, leaving a void that is difficult to express. May their memories remain alive in the hearts of all those who knew and loved them," the statement emphasizes.

FAAP assures that it will follow all the actions of the local authorities and support the bereaved families.

The Angolan community in Portugal is deeply shaken, with messages of condolence and appeals for support for the victims' families multiplying. The Portuguese television channel Correio da Manhã reports that the six young people died burned inside the vehicle after it crashed and caught fire.

Record adds that the driver of the BMW, also a young Angolan resident in Portugal, has already been identified.

The group was returning from a night out when the accident occurred. The force of the impact and the rapid spread of the flames made any rescue attempt impossible.

Portuguese authorities continue to investigate the causes of the accident, such as speed, road conditions and other factors that may have contributed to the tragedy. EJM/ASS/AMP