Algerian Authorities Arrest Journalist Saad Bouakba for Comments On Independence War

1 December 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release veteran columnist Saad Bouakba, who was arrested on November 27 on charges of defaming the late President Ahmed Ben Bella, and drop all charges related to his journalism, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday.

Bouakba was placed in detention in the capital Algiers after Mahdia Ben Bella, daughter of Algeria's first president, filed a complaint about Bouakba's interview on the local YouTube-based channel Vision TV News. In that interview, Bouakba discussed the former president's alleged unlawful distribution of funds belonging to the National Liberation Front (FLN), which led the fight for independence from France during Algeria's 1954 to 1962 war.

"Jailing 79-year-old journalist Saad Bouakba over remarks on Algeria's independence-era history is an alarming escalation in the country's crackdown on critical voices," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Algerian authorities must free Bouakba and stop using vague laws on false news and offenses to 'national symbols' to silence the press."

A prosecutor at Algiers' Bir Mourad Raïs Court charged Bouakba with insulting and defaming symbols of the revolution and intentionally publishing false information online, and set a hearing date of December 4.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bouakba, who previously worked for local independent news outlets El-Khabar and Echorouk, was detained for two days in February 2023 for inciting hate and distributing publications harmful to the national interest. He was also fined and placed under a travel ban in October 2023 for defamation and hate speech over a satirical opinion piece.

CPJ's email to the Ministry of the Interior to request comment did not receive a response.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.