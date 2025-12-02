Ethiopia's Central Bank Engages Exporters in High-Level Consultation to Boost Forex Repatriation

1 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) convened a high-level consultation with leading exporters in the coffee, sesame, and pulses sectors, aiming to address ongoing gaps in foreign currency repatriation.

Chaired by Governor Eyob Tekalign, the session reaffirmed the Bank's mandate to safeguard Ethiopia's foreign exchange earnings and ensure that export proceeds are returned promptly and transparently.

The Governor stressed that NBE prioritizes constructive engagement over enforcement, emphasizing partnership with the private sector to resolve bottlenecks, improve compliance, and protect national economic interests.

In its official statement, NBE reiterated its commitment to strengthening accountability, promoting responsible export practices, and reinforcing the integrity of Ethiopia's foreign exchange management system.

