Ethiopia: IGAD Media Awards Winners, Participants Visit GERD

1 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Winners and participants of the 3rd Eastern Africa Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Media Awards visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) earlier today.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera; Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD, Mohamed Abdi Ware; IGAD Head of Mission to Ethiopia, Abebaw Bihonegn, as well as other senior officials from the Government of Ethiopia and IGAD also took part in the visit.

During the visit, the journalists from IGAD Member States underscored that the GERD plays a significant role not only for Ethiopia but also for neighboring countries, by strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and contributing to ongoing efforts to combat climate change.

According to the social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the journalists added that the unified mobilization of the Ethiopian people in constructing this monumental dam serves as an inspiring example of successful project implementation for other African countries.

