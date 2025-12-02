Rwanda: RwandAir Launches Zanzibar Flights, Resumes Mombasa Route

RwandAir, on Monday, December 1 launched its first-ever flights to Zanzibar and resumed its service to Mombasa, Kenya.

According to a statement from the national carrier, the two routes are in line with the airline's plans to scale operations in East Africa.

"Today, we proudly launch our first-ever flight to Zanzibar and resume our service to Mombasa, unlocking two iconic coastal escapes in one historic moment," read a statement posted on RwandAir's X page.

Speaking earlier at the 2025 Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition in Kigali in September, RwandAir chief executive Yvonne Makolo said there was a growing demand for passenger and cargo flights in the region.

She noted that the airline anticipated some 1.2 million passengers during the current financial year, which ends in June 2026, up from just over 1 million in 2023/2024.

RwandAir currently operates a fleet of 16 aircraft and plans to grow to 21 by 2029. The two newly delivered 737-800s mark a step in that direction. Another aircraft - a wide-body Airbus A330-200 - is expected by the end of 2025.

According to Rwanda's Transport Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029, RwandAir's destinations are projected to increase from 23 in 2023/24 to 29 in 2028/29.

Under the same strategic plan, the number of passengers is expected to more than double from slightly over 1 million in 2023/24 to 2.1 million by 2028/29.