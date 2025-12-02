Namibia: Health Minister Updates Nation As Measles, Cholera and Other Outbreaks Prompt Vigilance

Minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao, on Friday briefed the nation on Namibia's public health situation amid reports of two cases of cholera near Grootfontein and the spread of measles at Opuwo.

The minister said the measles outbreak, first declared at Opuwo on 15 September, has now spread to 11 districts, with 564 suspected cases reported by 20 November.

Of these, 198 were confirmed, and two deaths occurred at Grootfontein and Okahao.

"Mass vaccination campaigns, including Maternal and Child Health Weeks, are ongoing, and we urge all parents to ensure their children are fully immunised," Luvindao said.

Luvindao urged the public to remain calm, saying the ministry, supported by partners, is implementing full-scale surveillance and response measures across all 14 regions.

"We are closely monitoring all outbreaks, and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of all Namibians," she said.

The mpox outbreak declared on 19 October remains contained to a family cluster at Swakopmund, with two confirmed cases and one probable case.

All patients have recovered, with no active cases reported for 34 days.

"I am happy to report that the confirmed cases were treated successfully and discharged on 12 November 2025.

Surveillance will continue for 90 days before we can officially declare the outbreak over," she said.

An active Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever outbreak was declared on 22 November following the death of one patient.

"Contact tracing and psychosocial support for the affected family are ongoing," Luvindao said.

Meanwhile, a cholera outbreak has been confirmed in the Grootfontein health district after three of five suspected cases tested positive.

"All cases were locally acquired, which indicates community transmission.

We are calling for a multisectoral response and stressing the importance of sanitation, clean water, and hygiene practices to contain the spread," the minister said.

On polio, Luvindao announced that poliovirus type 2 was detected in wastewater from Rundu, genetically linked to cases in Angola.

"No human cases have been detected in Namibia.

Targeted vaccination campaigns are being prepared, and we urge all communities to prioritise immunisation to prevent paralysis and halt transmission," she said.

With the malaria season approaching, Luvindao urged communities in endemic areas to cooperate with spraying teams, use treated mosquito nets, apply repellents, and seek early treatment for symptoms.

"We must all remain vigilant and support national response efforts to protect our families and communities," she added.

Luvindao also commended health workers for their dedication.

"Our health teams have shown great commitment during multiple concurrent outbreaks.

We urge the public to reject misinformation and continue supporting our efforts to safeguard the health of every Namibian," she said.

