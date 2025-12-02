Uganda: Bobi Wine Urges Supporters to Stay Calm, Accuses Police of Provocation

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has appealed to his supporters to remain peaceful amid what he described as deliberate provocation by security forces during the campaign period.

Speaking to crowds at Bweyogerere Kakajo Grounds in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, Kyagulanyi warned his supporters against responding to intimidation or engaging in confrontations with police officers deployed at political gatherings.

"Please don't give in to police provocation," he said. "They want you to get angry and pelt stones at them so they can justify shooting at you. They have laboured so much to provoke you, but the only weapons we have are the national flag, cameras and the truth."

His remarks come against a backdrop of recent clashes between opposition supporters and security personnel, with rights groups and observers noting a rise in tensions as the campaign season gathers momentum.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kyagulanyi stressed that his movement is committed to non-violence, insisting that discipline and restraint are central to demonstrating the NUP's commitment to peaceful political change.

"We must show the country and the world that we stand for peace, justice and democratic change," he said as supporters waved national flags and NUP banners.

The rally drew thousands of enthusiastic attendees, who chanted pro-change slogans throughout the event. As campaigns intensify nationwide, analysts say the tone and conduct of political rallies will remain central to shaping public perception ahead of the polls.

Authorities had not responded to Kyagulanyi's latest allegations of provocation by press time.