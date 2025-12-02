Rwanda: RwandAir Flights to Zanzibar a 'Boost to Regional Business, Leisure Industry

RwandAir's newly launched route to Zanzibar represents more than just a new destination as it unlocks several opportunities for travellers and the region, a senior airline official has said.

Ernest Mushi, the acting Chief Operations Officer (COO), said Monday's launch marked an important step towards strengthening a strategic corridor linking East Africa's most vibrant leisure and business hubs.

The service will operate four times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using a Boeing B737. Zanzibar becomes the airline's third destination in Tanzania, joining Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro.

The launch also coincides with RwandAir's return to Mombasa, last served in 2019, creating a stronger leisure and business corridor connecting Kigali, Zanzibar, and Mombasa.

Speaking at the ceremony in Zanzibar, Mushi noted that the island's growing global appeal as a tourism and cultural destination makes improved connectivity essential.

"By linking Zanzibar with both Kigali and Mombasa, we are creating a seamless travel corridor that supports tourism, boosts regional integration, and offers customers greater flexibility," he added.

He added that every new route is underpinned by rigorous operational planning and a commitment to high-quality service. RwandAir, recently named Skytrax Best African Regional Airline, continues to enhance customer experience and expand its regional presence.

The national carrier operates a fleet of 13 aircraft and serves more than 144 destinations through direct flights and codeshare partnerships. The new Zanzibar service will offer travelers improved onward connections via Kigali to RwandAir's broader network across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

"This is a key milestone in our mission to connect Africa to Africa, and Africa to the world," Mushi said. "We look forward to seeing all our countries benefit from this expanded link."