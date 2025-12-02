Namibia: Health Ministry to Hire Over 2 000 Staff

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will employ over 2 000 clinical and non clinical staff, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the National Planning Commission.

The ministry made the announcment on Monday morning.

According to the ministry, the accelerated nationwide recruitment drive is part of efforts to strengthen health services and support health facility decongestion across the country, and will be achieved through savings, "more prudent work" and some reallocation of funds.

The new recruits will include 1 713 clinical and 337 non-clinical staff to improve staffing levels in hospitals, health centres and clinics, health ministry executive director Penda Ithindi says.

"This investment reflects the government's commitment to quality health care because the health workforce is our most valuable asset, and strengthening it is essential for delivering better services to our people," he says.

The ministry said the recruitment process will prioritise national referral hospitals and regional facilities to ensure adequate staffing and improved service delivery countrywide.

"To speed up appointments, the ministry has introduced fast-track recruitment measures, including mass advertisements and a shortened application period," Ithindi says.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao says while this recruitment is still not enough, it is a start.

"We recognise that these recruitments will not meet all our needs, but we must start somewhere, and this is a good start," she says.

The ministry urged all qualified unemployed health professionals to take up the recruitment opportunity.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.