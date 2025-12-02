Uganda: Museveni Asks Asiimwe to Step Aside for Kansiime in Rwampara Woman MP Race

President Museveni has asked Molly Asiimwe who is standing as an independent to step down for the ruling NRM party flag bearer, Anna Kansiime in the Rwampara Woman MP race.

Speaking during a rally at Bujaga playgrounds on Monday afternoon, Museveni told Asiimwe that since she is a born-again Christian, God will reward her in other ways if she accepts to step down for her opponent.

"Since you are a mulokole(born again), help us and step down. God will intervene for you," Museveni said amid cheers from the crowd.

The NRM tribunal in August nullified Asiimwe's victory in the party primaries after it was found that she had falsified results to show she was beaten Kansiime with a margin of more than 7,000 votes.

The ruling party's tribunal consequently declared Kansiime as the outright winner and consequent NRM flag bearer for Rwampara Woman MP.

However, dissatisfied with the outcome of the tribunal, Asiimwe decided to stand as an independent.

Speaking during his rally in the district, Museveni said anyone who feels they were cheated during the primaries presented their case to the NRM tribunal which gave its decision, noting that anyone who feels aggrieved should take evidence directly to him so that he can use police to arrest such candidates.

"If you steal the vote, it is a criminal offence and the person who changes results can be arrested. When court doesn't help, come to me with evidence and will work with police and they arrest the thief. If not, don't divide NRM."

Museveni told Asiimwe, " If you are a born again, why don't you trust God. Trusting in God is one thing that can take you far. Step down and God will bless you in other ways."

Rallies Rwampara

President Museveni also rallied Rwampara to vote NRM in the forthcoming 2026 elections, noting that the ruling party has made several contributions to Uganda's development.

He said NRM brought peace to Uganda, citing Rwampara as an example of the areas which are now peaceful.

"I last passed here in 1957 on foot to watch football, and again during the struggles of 1979 and 1985. Those wars ended, and today Uganda is in peace. We were able to stop those wars because of our clean politics which doesn't base on tribes and religious sectarianism but a party which unites the entire country," Museveni said.

" Also the army which has people from all parts of the country. We see a soldier as a Ugandan not one from a certain tribe or religion. I want you to support us on this contribution so we can continue with this peace."

On development, Museveni said whereas the road to Rwampara had been tarmacked in 1963, the NRM government had to redo it since it had deteriorated, noting that government opened the road to Isingiro and tarmacked it.

"We shall tarmac the Buteraniro-Bugamba-Rwoho-Bukoni-Kitwe road and the Ruti-Mwizi-Kikagate road."

On health, Museveni said he was happy that out of the eight sub counties in Rwampara, two have a health centre IV and six have health centre IIIs, with all the eight sub-counties having either a health centre III or IV.

"We shall elevate one of the health centre IVs into a district hospital," Museveni said.

Wealth

Museveni reminded the population that despite the development achieved and that is yet to be achieved, the issue of wealth creation is key.

He noted that whereas development benefits everyone, wealth is for an individual or family.

"Development is for all of us but poverty or wealthy are for me as an individual, family or company. The PDM money we send you should be used well to create wealth. We will give you seedlings for coffee because I have been told the prices( for coffee seedlings) are high," Museveni said.

He however warned against discriminating youths in the implementing of the Parish Development Model.

"I don't want to see youths being discriminated. Don't ask them or land titles but projects to see if they are viable or not."