Uganda: Police Tighten Security As Luweero Prepares for Kyagulanyi's Rally

1 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

Preparations are in high gear across Luweero District as security agencies and National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders finalise plans ahead of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's campaign rallies scheduled for tomorrow.

Kyagulanyi is expected to address supporters in Zirobwe, proceed to Kalule in Katikamu South, and later hold his main rally at Kiyenje Playground in Katikamu North.

Savannah Region Police PRO ASP Sam Twiineamazima said security teams had drawn up a detailed deployment plan to ensure order throughout the political activities. He cautioned that the Kampala-Gulu highway remains busy and that police would not allow processions likely to disrupt traffic or endanger road users.

NUP leaders said they had held several coordination meetings with police to harmonise routes, rally timings and security arrangements.

Luweero District chairperson Erasto Kibirango urged residents to show strong support, pointing to NUP's role in pushing for government action on long-standing concerns such as Luweero Hospital, the district headquarters and the Luweero-Butalangu road.

Kibirango dismissed accusations from some NRM members alleging misuse of government funds, urging anyone with evidence to present it through proper channels.

Katikamu North MP Denes Sekabira said NUP had agreed on all operational guidelines with police and would ensure discipline among supporters, especially in Wobulenzi and Luweero town centres, which typically attract large crowds during political visits.

As anticipation builds, trading centres are preparing for increased activity, while security teams and NUP marshals continue working to ensure the rallies proceed without incident.

Luweero District is now bracing for a major political day under heightened security oversight and mobilisation.

