Uganda Wins Best Documentary At 11th Mashariki African Film Festival in Kigali

Ugandan-American filmmaker Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine's Memories of Love Returned won Best Documentary at the 11th Mashariki African Film Festival in Kigali, highlighting Uganda's growing creative influence and deepening cultural ties with Rwanda.

Uganda's presence at the 11th Mashariki African Film Festival in Kigali, Rwanda, has underscored the country's expanding role in regional creative industries.

The festival, held from November 22-29, 2025, celebrated African cinema while providing a platform for filmmakers, broadcasters, and cultural institutions to collaborate across borders.

At the heart of Uganda's success was the award for Best Documentary, won by Ugandan-American actor and filmmaker Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine for Memories of Love Returned.

The recognition marks a milestone for Uganda's film industry, demonstrating its growing continental footprint and capacity for producing internationally competitive content.

The Uganda High Commission in Kigali sponsored the Uganda pavilion and coordinated the country's engagement at the festival.

Michael Bulwaka, Counsellor at the Mission, highlighted that cultural diplomacy is central to Uganda's foreign policy and that participation in events like Mashariki helps strengthen bilateral ties with Rwanda.

"Ugandan filmmakers' and creatives' participation aligns with national priorities to grow the film, music, and digital content sectors through youth empowerment, skills development, and cultural exports," he said.

Running alongside the festival, the Kigali International Content Market offered Ugandan creatives opportunities to network, forge partnerships, and access new markets.

Godfrey Musinguzi, CEO of the Uganda Film and Culture Market, said the platform deepened collaboration with Rwandan industry partners and strengthened cross-border creative ties.

Festival founder Tressoh Senghor welcomed delegates from across Africa, emphasizing the sector's growth and rising competitiveness, including the inaugural awarding of Best Actor and Actress.

Keynote speaker Professor Martin Mhando from Murdoch University highlighted the socio-economic importance of cultural festivals in shaping national narratives, fostering regional identity, and creating sustainable economic opportunities, particularly through mentorship and youth-focused skills development.

As East African Community integration deepens, Uganda continues to position the creative economy as a driver of regional unity, cultural innovation, and global visibility.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will maintain efforts to facilitate dialogue, partnerships, and institutional linkages that strengthen Uganda's creative sector and its contribution to continental growth.