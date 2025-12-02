South Africa: Highgate Massacre Killers Still Unidentified - South African News Briefs - December 2, 2025

Highgate Massacre Killers Still Unidentified

A new ruling by the Eastern Cape High Court has cleared members of the PAC's military wing of responsibility for the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre, reports EWN. The individuals who carried out the attack remain unidentified. Judge Denzil Potgieter found that the assailants were likely members of a rogue apartheid security unit that staged the attack to falsely implicate APLA and destabilise South Africa's transition to democracy. The attack, which killed five people and injured seven, was described as meticulously planned and executed with the precision of highly trained operatives using state-issued ammunition. While the judgment aligns with long-held suspicions among victims' families, it offers no answers on who the perpetrators actually were.

Hawks Officer and Hospital Official in Court Over R100k Bribe

Two men, a Hawks member, Papie Tsie, and a Tembisa Hospital official, Zacharia Chisele, are set to apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. They were arrested on corruption charges. The pair allegedly tried to bribe a Hawks investigator with R100,000 to interfere in an ongoing probe into corruption at Tembisa Hospital. The investigator, who had planned to arrest them once the transaction was completed, is part of a team handling several other corruption-related cases at the facility. Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said additional charges may be added as investigations progress and assured the public that the latest incident will not hinder ongoing efforts to bring all those involved to justice.

Wentworth Community Raises Alarm Over Rising Drug Use and Violence

Residents of Wentworth, south of Durban, are voicing deep frustration and fear over escalating drug-related violence that has made gunfire a routine part of daily life, reports EWN. Community members demonstrated, saying they are living in fear, as gunshots have become a common sound in their neighbourhoods. The mass shooting claimed two lives in the area and left seven others injured. Local community members, including children, dressed in black, carrying placards that read "coloured lives and all lives matter", began their picket at the police station. Residents said the loss of lives due to alleged drug-related violence is worrying, as their children can no longer walk freely on the streets. The Community Safety Department has vowed to strengthen policing in the area.

