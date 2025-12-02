Kenya Coast Guard Joins Regional Security Agencies for Major Tabletop Exercise in Tanzania

Nairobi — The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) is among key national and regional security agencies participating in the Regional Tabletop Exercise (TTX2), which kicked off Monday in Mwanza, Tanzania.

The four-day exercise, running from December 1-4, 2025, brings together maritime and inland water security agencies from across East Africa to enhance cooperation in combating emerging transnational threats.

In a statement, the Kenya Coast Guard said the exercise aims to strengthen operational coordination, improve joint preparedness, and enhance real-time information sharing among participating states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Regional Tabletop Exercise (TTX2) officially commenced today in Mwanza, Tanzania, with the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) actively participating," KCGS said Monday.

"Designed to counter maritime and inland waters threats across East Africa, the exercise strengthens operational coordination among national and regional agencies, enhances situational awareness through timely data exchange, and boosts preparedness for joint operations against transnational crimes."

Delegates from Tanzania, Uganda, and Mozambique are also attending the exercise, reflecting a growing commitment by regional bodies to address cross-border challenges such as smuggling, illegal fishing, human trafficking, and piracy across shared waters.

The TTX2 exercise comes at a time when East African nations are deepening collaboration to address increasingly sophisticated criminal networks operating in maritime and inland water spaces--including Lake Victoria, the Indian Ocean coastline, and other shared water bodies.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service has in recent years intensified its cross-border engagements, working closely with neighboring countries to strengthen joint patrols, intelligence sharing, and coordinated interventions.

The latest exercise further cements its role as a key player in regional maritime security.

With the rise of illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking, arms smuggling, and environmental degradation across East African waters, multi-agency and multi-country cooperation has become increasingly critical.

The Mwanza tabletop exercise provides a platform for simulation-based responses, enabling agencies to evaluate their readiness and identify gaps in cross-border security operations.