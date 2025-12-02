Kenya: President Ruto Receives Credentials From Six Newly Accredited Envoys

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday received credentials from four newly appointed ambassadors and two high commissioners accredited to Kenya, during a formal ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

The diplomats who presented their credentials were: Ambassador Adarsh Swaika of India, Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco of Italy, Ambassador Verónica García Gutiérrez of Costa Rica, Ambassador Paul Evans Aidoo of Ghana, Ambassador Gia Matcharadze of Georgia, and High Commissioner Lilly Stella Ngyema Ndong of Gabon.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across the globe, noting that the country continues to pursue strategic partnerships aimed at expanding trade, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable development.

"We are strategically engaging with countries around the world to build strong networks that support economic growth and long-term prosperity," the President said.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who represented Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the event, described the ceremony as both colorful and significant.

He congratulated the newly accredited diplomats and assured them of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' full cooperation and support as they embark on their assignments in Kenya.

"I wish to warmly convey our congratulations to the esteemed diplomats and assure them of the Ministry's full support," Sing'Oei said.