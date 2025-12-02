Tanzania: Presidential Inquiry Commission - 'We'll Leave No Stone Unturned'

Dar es Salaam — THE Independent Commission of Inquiry established to investigate the unrest during and after the October 29th General Election has unveiled a road map for implementing its 90-day task, declaring that it will leave no stone unturned in its probe.

Commission Chairperson, retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, said the commission's investigation will focus on areas most affected by the violence, and it will also visit those areas to gather information.

"Our investigation will focus on the 26 districts where incidents occurred, but we will also learn from areas that were peaceful," Justice Othman said.

"We appeal to Tanzanians to cooperate with us to provide accurate information to facilitate our investigation."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The commission will use various methods to gather information, including reviewing documents, conducting interviews, and collecting emails, phone messages, and social media posts.

"We believe that through these methods, we will reach many stakeholders to fulfill our mandate," Justice Othman said.

"We have started identifying stakeholders we will work with, including victims, participants in the incidents, political parties, civil society, election officials, local government leaders and journalists."

The commission's terms of reference give it 90 days to complete its work.

Justice Othman said the commission's preliminary analysis shows that Tanzanians want a thorough investigation, transparency and accountability.

"We will conduct a detailed and professional investigation using data, and we will leave no stone unturned," he said.

Regarding the commission's legitimacy, Justice Othman said the commission was established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in accordance with the law to investigate the violence, identify its causes and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This legitimacy, Justice Othman said, gives the commission powers to seek cooperation from all stakeholders, acknowledging that some people may be hesitant to cooperate.

"We will persuade them to cooperate because they have a stake in building a better future, including addressing issues related to politics," he said.

The commission will conduct a root cause analysis, examining past events that led to the violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commission has the power to issue summons like a high court and will operate like a court, with witnesses having the right to representation during questioning.

The commission's mandate includes investigating the causes of the violence, identifying those responsible, assessing the damage caused, and recommending ways to improve peace, security and national reconciliation.

The commission began work on November 20 this year and is expected to complete its investigation within 90 days.