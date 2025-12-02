Somalia's Chief Justice Joins East African Judicial Leaders At Nairobi Forum

Nairobi, Kenya — Somalia's Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf attended the annual meeting of the East African Chief Justices Forum, held this year in Nairobi, where regional judicial leaders discussed ways to strengthen people-centered justice systems across the region.

The gathering brought together heads of top courts from East African states to exchange experiences, innovative practices and new approaches aimed at expanding access to justice and improving the delivery of judicial services.

Discussions focused on the shared challenges facing courts in the region, including harmonizing legal frameworks, raising public awareness, boosting institutional capacity, and adopting modern technology to support emerging models of justice.

Participants also explored how to deepen regional cooperation through increased knowledge exchange, joint training programs and study visits for judicial officers.

The forum concluded with an agreement to draft a unified communique outlining joint priorities, commitments and steps to advance justice systems that better respond to public needs across East Africa.