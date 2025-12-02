Africa: Nairobi Ranked Third Most Attractive City in Africa

Nairobi — Nairobi has been ranked the third most attractive city in Africa in the newly released Jeune Afrique 2025 African Cities Attractiveness Index, marking the capital's strongest showing yet as it cements its position as a regional tech and investment hub.

The rise comes despite recent socio-political tensions, with the report highlighting Nairobi's expanding digital ecosystem, major infrastructure upgrades, and sustained investor interest as key drivers of its improved standing.

"Nairobi records the most notable rise on the podium,reaching third place, supported by its ambition to position itself as a continental tech hub, as well as its major infrastructure and mobility projects and its attractiveness to investors."

"This ranking comes at a time when Africa is experiencing unprecedented urbanization African metropolises must invent new financing models, strengthen governance capacities, and adapt to a constantly evolving climatic, social, and economic context."

The second edition of the index evaluates 30 African cities using a mix of resident perceptions and objective economic indicators, including foreign direct investment flows between 2020 and 2023.

More than 7,800 urban residents were surveyed across quality of life, infrastructure, economic dynamism, and access to essential services.

Cairo topped the 2025 ranking, dislodging Cape Town, buoyed by strong FDI inflows from the Gulf and China and massive urban development projects such as the New Administrative Capital.

Kigali retained second place, praised for its clean urban environment, safety, and strong municipal governance.

The report also highlights widening contrasts between francophone and anglophone cities, with the latter showing greater resilience in attracting investment, while new entrants such as Dar es Salaam, Tangier, and Mombasa shift the competitive urban landscape.

Other cities also in the list include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Casablanca, Rabat, Dakar, Abidjan, Marrakech, Alexandria, and Mombasa, reflecting the increasingly diverse and competitive nature of urban growth across the continent.