Africa: United States Assumes 2026 G20 Presidency As Tiff With South Africa Deepens

Nairobi — The United States officially assumed the 2026 Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) on Monday, marking the beginning of a year in which the Trump administration says it intends to refocus the forum on "economic growth and prosperity."

In a statement, the U.S. State Department said the administration would prioritize three core themes during its presidency: reducing regulatory burdens to boost economic activity, securing affordable and reliable energy supply chains, and advancing new technologies and innovation.

The annual G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, during the United States' 250th anniversary year.

However, Washington's assumption of the presidency comes amid a growing diplomatic rift with South Africa, following President Donald Trump's announcement on November 27 that Pretoria would not be invited to the 2026 summit.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social account, President Trump accused the South African government of committing "horrific human rights abuses" against white farmers--claims that both South African authorities and Afrikaner leaders have repeatedly rejected.

"They are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," Trump wrote, alleging that U.S. media outlets were ignoring what he described as "genocide."

He further claimed that South Africa refused to formally hand over the G20 presidency to a U.S. representative at the conclusion of the 2025 summit in Johannesburg.

"South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20," Trump declared, adding that the United States would immediately halt all payments and subsidies to the country.

South Africa's Presidency swiftly condemned Trump's remarks, calling them "regrettable," "misinformed," and "demeaning."

President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the 2025 G20 Summit--boycotted by the United States--had been widely praised for reinforcing the importance of multilateral cooperation.

Pretoria also clarified that the formal instruments of G20 leadership were handed over to a designated U.S. Embassy official at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), fulfilling diplomatic protocol.

"South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right," the Presidency said.

"South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democracy and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth."

Officials dismissed Trump's allegations about the killing of white South Africans as "misinformation and distortions," emphasizing that crime statistics show attacks on farmers--both white and Black--reflect broader rural insecurity rather than targeted racial violence.

Prominent Afrikaner groups have also rejected claims of systematic "genocide."

Tensions initially escalated earlier in November when Trump announced that no U.S. officials would attend the Johannesburg summit, calling it a "total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa."

He repeated unsubstantiated claims that white farmers were being "killed and slaughtered" and that their farms were being illegally seized.

At the close of the Johannesburg meeting on November 23, President Ramaphosa formally ended the summit by striking the ceremonial gavel.

South Africa declined a U.S. request for Ramaphosa to hand over G20 leadership to a junior embassy official--an unconventional proposal in G20 tradition.

Participants hailed the summit as a success despite Washington's absence.

Pretoria says it remains committed to participating fully and constructively in G20 processes, calling on all members to uphold the principles of multilateralism, collaboration, and equality.

"South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active, and constructive member of the G20," the Presidency said.

"We call on all members to reaffirm multilateralism and consensus."