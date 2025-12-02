Kenya: DCI Unveils First-Ever Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially launched a pioneering Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening Kenya's and the region's capacity to combat sophisticated digital crimes in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The launch ceremony, held on Monday, was graced by Rosemary Kuraru, Director of the National Forensic Laboratory, who represented the DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

In her remarks, Kuraru reaffirmed the Directorate's unwavering commitment to staying ahead of criminal networks exploiting digital platforms, virtual currencies, and decentralized technologies for money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing, and other cyber-enabled offences.

The state-of-the-art training programme is fully funded and technically supported by the European Union (EU), highlighting the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the EU in advancing regional and global security.

"This cutting-edge training programme has been fully funded and technically supported by the European Union (EU), underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the EU in advancing regional and global security,: DCI said Monday.

Through the programme, DCI officers and key stakeholders will gain specialised expertise in tracing and analysing blockchain transactions, investigating cryptocurrency-related crimes, understanding digital wallets and broader crypto ecosystems, and applying international best practices in digital forensics and cross-border cooperation.

Kuraru noted that the rapid pace of technological advancement must be met with equally innovative law enforcement responses.

She observed that criminals are increasingly migrating to digital spaces where anonymity and borderless transactions present unprecedented challenges.

Kuraru commended the European Union for its continued investment in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and operational excellence.

This initiative marks a major leap forward in Kenya's ability to detect, investigate, and disrupt digital crimes, reinforcing the country's position as a regional leader in modern policing and cybersecurity.