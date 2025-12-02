Mauritius: AI Summit Puts Students, Ministers and Tech Leaders On One Stage

A high-level Gen AI Summit for Sustainable Development will be held on Dec. 4, 2025, bringing together government leaders, academics, global tech experts and the private sector to explore how generative artificial intelligence can drive inclusive and sustainable growth in Mauritius and across the region, organizers announced.

The one-day summit will take place at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation, located at Côte d'Or Technopole in Reduit. The event is presented by Spaanda, in collaboration with Rogers Capital and l'express, and organized by the Higher Education Commission and Knowledge Loop.

Officials said the summit aims to position Mauritius as a regional hub for responsible AI adoption, focusing on national-level digital transformation, skills development and concrete applications of GenAI in sectors such as health, education, finance, environment and public services. The agenda includes keynote speeches, ministerial panels, research presentations and sessions on how AI can support economic diversification and sustainable development.

Among the government speakers are Information Technology Minister Avinash Ramtohul; Tertiary Education Minister Kaviraj Sharma Sukon; Junior Finance Minister Dhaneshwar Damry; Junior Health Minister Anishta Babooram; and Junior Agro-Industry Minister Fabrice David. The speakers' lineup also includes prominent private-sector and academic figures such as Marc Israel, CEO of Aetheis; Nilesh Jankee of Oracle; Daniel Essoo, CEO of the Mauritius Bankers Association; Dev Hurkoo, Managing Director of Rogers Capital; Dr. Maleika Heenaye Mamode-Khan of the University of Mauritius; Prof. Romeela Mohee, Higher Education Commissioner; and Nad Sivaramen, Director of Publications at La Sentinelle.

The summit will open with a keynote address by Minister Ramtohul, followed by sessions on preparing Mauritius for a GenAI-driven future and harnessing data to accelerate sustainable impact. Panels throughout the day will focus on public-sector innovation, the financial sector's adoption of AI, national ecosystem building, and "The Voice of the Future," a youth-centered dialogue featuring university students.

Organizers said the summit also aims to empower young researchers by giving them a platform to present case studies in agriculture, health, environment and marine biodiversity. Government officials and registered university students may attend at no cost, while private-sector participants must register in advance. The training is MQA-approved and HRDC-refundable up to 90%, with a course fee of Rs 30,000.