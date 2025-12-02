South Africa: Preparedness Is Key to Disaster Response

The Director-General (DG) of the Department of Cooperative Governance, Mbulelo Tshangana, has emphasised the vital roles of preparedness and partnership as the foundations of effective disaster response.

Speaking at the official opening of the Africa, Europe, and Middle East (AEME) Earthquake Response Exercise on Monday, Tshangana welcomed this unprecedented event - the first of its kind on the African continent.

This as the Government of South Africa, through the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), is currently hosting the AEME Earthquake Response Exercise 2025 at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The DG stressed that the primary goal of the exercise is to save lives and livelihoods.

The AEME Earthquake Response Exercise is an international disaster simulation event, organised by member countries of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

Its purpose is to test and strengthen regional and international emergency response capabilities.

The exercise is particularly focused on enhancing preparedness, coordination, and response to significant disasters, especially large-scale earthquakes and their secondary effects.

In his keynote address, the DG highlighted the importance of global collaboration before, during, and after disasters.

The gathering, which will conclude on Friday, 5 December 2025, also brings together international, national, provincial, and local responders, forming a complete ecosystem of disaster management excellence.

The exercise brings together national responders, provincial and municipal stakeholders, international Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs), United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) experts, and humanitarian partners from across the AEME region.

Countries in attendance include Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, Estonia, Poland, Kenya, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.

Tshangana also expressed appreciation for the presence of Martijn Viersma, the INSARAG Global Lead, acknowledging his support for this important meeting.

The gathering follows the successful Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit, which was held for the first time on the African continent.

As part of the G20, the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group reached a significant declaration emphasising that partnerships are essential, as disaster response is a collective responsibility.

The DG highlighted that this exercise comes at a crucial time when disasters are becoming more frequent and complex due to climate change, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and rapid urbanisation.

In this context, he stressed that effective planning and strong coordination are vital for successful disaster response.

"Working together as we are meeting here today is not optional but is essential, and it can be the difference between life and death during disasters," the DG said.

He highlighted that the exercise is more than a simulation but also a strategic investment in resilience.

DG Tshangana also reflected on South Africa's progress in strengthening disaster readiness through improving frameworks, professionalising response systems, revitalising fire services, and deepening cooperation with global partners through the NDMC.

He also expressed gratitude for their solidarity and commitment to global humanitarian cooperation and urged South African participants to use this platform to refine their systems, test their readiness, and strengthen their capabilities.

"This event, held in Nelson Mandela Metro, has great significance as this municipality is prone to disasters, especially flooding. To this effect, the exercises are vital for ensuring an effective and coordinated response to future humanitarian crises."

During simulation exercises, teams will have the opportunity to test their preparedness and exchange valuable skills with one another.

This week's programme will emphasise the development of a common operating picture for large-scale disaster response and will include workshops, tabletop exercises, and field simulations to build practical skills.