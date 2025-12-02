Uganda: The Relentless Reformer - Why Mary Kuteesa Kamuli Is Stepping Into Politics

interview

Mary Kuteesa Kamuli--lawyer, anti-corruption crusader, public-sector reformer, and now aspiring MP for Mwenge South in Kyenjojo District on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket--has built her career on the frontlines of Uganda's governance battles. From combating tax evasion at URA to overhauling legal services at UNRA, she has earned a reputation for principled, results-driven leadership. In this interview with The Independent's Julius Businge, she reflects on the experiences that shaped her, the reforms she championed, and the community work now driving her political ambition.

QN: How did your early public service experience shape your leadership and approach to governance?

AN: After completing the LDC, I applied for two jobs--State Attorney in public service and Magistrate under the Judicial Service Commission. I was offered both but chose the State Attorney role with the DPP because it appealed to my passion for practicing law, standing at the bar, and fighting injustice. My first major challenge was prosecuting a criminal session alongside my supervisor, "Uncle B," before Justice Opio Aweri (RIP). Brian handled the first witness and then left me to run the entire session on my own. I secured 19 convictions out of 21 capital cases; in the remaining three, witnesses could not be traced. That experience sharpened me into a determined advocate. I soon sought a more demanding environment and joined URA as an officer tasked with combating tax crime and corruption. URA was a true training ground. Under Allen Kagina, the support system was strong--you knew you would be protected if you stood your ground against corruption. There were immense opportunities for growth and a clear appreciation of corporate governance. Both URA and UNRA also required the National School of Leadership (NALI) training, which deepened my understanding of citizenship and personal contribution to national development. Across the roles I held, my focus remained consistent: combating corruption, preventing evasion, and promoting government efficiency by improving systems. I believe that if Uganda commits to zero tolerance for corruption and enhances public-sector efficiency, the country will achieve remarkable progress.

QN: How has your background in law and computer forensics shaped your approach to legal work and management, particularly in the infrastructure sector?

My advanced studies were guided by the nature of my work in combating white-collar crime. Today's government theft rarely happens at the bank--it happens on computers, in digital documents, payment processes, bills of quantities, time sheets, and even in modern forgery. My combined expertise in law and forensic computing enabled me to identify, deter, prosecute, and defend government against fraudulent claims. It shaped the way I analyze reports, evaluate processes, and close gaps that might allow abuse or corruption.

QN: What inspired you to build an in-house legal team at UNRA, and what did you learn from leading that reform?

I was head-hunted to establish and lead UNRA's Directorate of Legal Services because of my record at URA--especially in fighting tax evasion, combating corruption, and contributing to the e-tax modernization project that transitioned government systems from paper to digital processes. In 2014, the roads sector faced severe challenges: corruption, land acquisition disputes, and operational inefficiencies. My mandate was clear--cut the annual Shs 15-billion legal bill and strengthen land acquisition processes, and then improve litigation outcomes. We achieved immediate cost reductions and saved over Shs 200 billion in the first year by recruiting in-house counsel and improving litigation efficiency. We won 85% of decided cases. This success resulted from the integrity, hard work, and dedication of a young, highly motivated legal team. The greatest lesson I learned is that strong institutions are built by brilliant people--government must prioritize retaining such talent. Secondly, motivation matters. Our directorate cost 2.3 billion shillings in annual salaries yet saved the institution over 100 billion shillings. Poor motivation can cost government far more than it saves. Efficiency is possible when decisions are well informed.

QN: What challenges have you faced as a woman leading in male-dominated spaces, and how have you used your platform to uplift other women?

One unforgettable moment was while prosecuting ROKO directors for tax fraud. Three prominent male lawyers--wealthy, well known, and admittedly intimidating--pushed me to the end of the bar. By the end of the week, their clients were in Luzira, and the lawyers had been dropped from the case for failing to protect them from "that shrewd State Lawyer, Mary Kamuli Kuteesa." They never underestimated me again. There is a fire in me that burn brighter whenever someone assumes that being a woman makes me less capable. At UNRA, 70% of the Directorate of Legal Services team were women--because if you seek integrity and commitment, you often end up with more women than men. I am contesting a directly elected seat to prove that women can compete with--and outperform--men. Women in district-wide Woman MP positions already work harder, covering areas equivalent to multiple constituencies. I encourage more women to run for directly elected seats. If they can manage larger territories, they can certainly manage smaller ones.

QN: Which community projects in Mwenge South and Kyenjojo have had the greatest impact?

My key concerns have been school dropout rates, poverty, and limited access to government services--schools, water, health facilities, and road infrastructure. In education, I am partnering with parents to expand secondary school access. We have constructed a four-classroom block serving Nyabuharwa, Nyatungo, and Mbale sub-counties--keeping at least 240 children in school who would otherwise have dropped out. We also built a girls' dormitory at Nyarukoma Secondary School to protect students who travel long distances and face risks in trading centres. Together with friends in the Kyenjojo business community, we renovated a seven-classroom block, and we continue supporting several schools with new classroom buildings. My vision is to help establish at least one new school annually. In infrastructure, swamps are the largest barrier. We donate culverts and work with communities to build crossings. This has improved mobility, boosted trade, and connected villages. To fight poverty, I have established a mother garden for coffee seedlings and partnered with three nurseries to distribute seedlings to every household--creating long-term income opportunities. For land-constrained families, we will support poultry and piggery projects. Our aim is a diversified income chain with daily, weekly, monthly, and annual earnings.

QN: What policy priorities will you champion in Parliament, and how do they connect to your professional journey?

My priority in Parliament will be to improve household incomes by driving mindset change, which remains the missing link in moving families from poverty to prosperity. While President Museveni has emphasized mindset change for years, there is still a need for more voices on the ground to amplify this message. I want to guide communities to use PDM funds as actual capital rather than for daily consumption, to embrace collective production, to diversify in order to manage risk, and to understand crop revenue differences--such as why small landholders benefit more from planting coffee than maize. I will also focus on job creation because our large youthful population urgently needs opportunities. Parliament must actively support the establishment of industries and industrial parks capable of absorbing unskilled youth and turning them into a productive national workforce. A major area requiring attention is equitable resource allocation. Although national budgeting is district-based, the districts vary significantly in population and geographic size. For example, Kyenjojo with 543,998 people receives the same road unit and maintenance budget as Kitagwenda with 184,947 people, and it has fewer secondary schools than much smaller districts. I will advocate for resource distribution that truly reflects these realities. Additionally, I will prioritize education and skills development. Uganda must invest in hands-on skilling of young people to build a strong human resource base for production, manufacturing, and the Buy Uganda Build Uganda agenda.

QN: How has your Christian faith shaped your ethics, discipline, and leadership?

Scriptures such as Colossians 1:16-17, Job 1:21, Ecclesiastes 5:15, and 1 Timothy 6:7 remind me that we come with nothing and leave with nothing. Understanding this has shaped my view that life is a timed assignment--we must fulfill our tasks and give account to God. Knowing that everything in my hands belongs to God has kept me grounded in integrity. I freely invest in community needs--whether through distributing Bibles or supporting mass weddings--because I believe in helping people walk in alignment with God. I feel called to serve my community, and I intend to do so faithfully, knowing I will ultimately give an account to God.

QN: Lastly, how would you describe your management and leadership ethos?

My leadership is deeply influenced by my faith and by my mentor, Allen Catherine Kagina. My values are anchored in truth and integrity; if something is right and equitable, it will have my support. I strive for excellence--a culture I learned working under Kagina, one of the finest team leaders our country has produced. She is a prototype Uganda should replicate a million times. I practice transformational leadership.