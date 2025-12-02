Mozambique: U.S. Government Supports Counterterrorism Training Program

2 December 2025
United States Embassy (Maputo)

On November, 2025, the United States Government (U.S.) and the Government of the Republic of Mozambique marked the successful completion of a Counterterrorism Training program with the graduation of 105 soldiers from the Mozambican Armed Defense Forces (FADM) at Moamba Training Camp.

The ceremony was attended by General Jane Dos Santos, Chief of General Staff of the FADM, and Lieutenant Colonel Louis Cascino, U.S. Defense Attaché to Mozambique, who recognized the graduates for their achievement and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

The training aimed to enhance the FADM's ability to counter violent extremist threats through instruction in small-unit tactics, operational planning, battlefield medical care, and the protection of civilians. Graduates demonstrated measurable improvement in readiness, coordination, and mission execution--capabilities that directly support Mozambique's ongoing efforts to improve stability in affected provinces and national objectives tied to resilience, community security, and counterterrorism response.

Both countries reaffirmed that sustained engagement and joint training will remain essential to advance collective security and to strengthen the enduring cooperation between the United States and Mozambique.

