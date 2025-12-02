Rwanda: How Decentralization and Visionary Leadership Drive Progress

As Rwanda celebrates 25 years of decentralization, the country stands as a model for the continent of how effective decentralization coupled with strong, accountable leadership can transform a nation. Rwanda deliberately chose decentralization not merely as a governance reform, but as a strategy for co-creative local governance, inclusive growth, social cohesion, and citizen empowerment.

ALSO READ: Decentralization in Rwanda: 25 years of meaningful citizen participation

The country's success rests on visionary, forward-thinking, and responsive leadership, underpinned by a culture of accountability that ensures every decision serves the people. As often emphasized, decentralization is not just about structures; it is about empowering people to take charge of their own destiny.

ALSO READ: What you need to know as Rwanda celebrates 25 years of decentralisation

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Over the past 25 years, decentralization in Rwanda has proven that when power flows closer to the people, ideas bloom, communities thrive, and the nation grows stronger. It has transformed every Rwandan into a guardian of achievements and progress, demonstrating that true and lasting change begins at the grassroots.

Visionary leadership at every level

A cornerstone of Rwanda's decentralized system is leadership that is visionary, forward-thinking, and agile. From the village (umudugudu) to the district, every level is guided by committed and accountable leaders who ensure that governance remains people-centered. At the village, the council serves as the supreme organ, supported by the village executive committee, which helps the Cell to gather basic data, mobilize the community, promote civic education, and encourage integrity.

At the Cell level, the Cell Council oversees the provision of basic services and data collection, while the daily functions are performed by the Cell Executive Secretariat composed of the Executive Secretary and Social-Economic Development Officer supported by a wide network of volunteers.

At the Sector level, leadership focuses on administrative service delivery and the implementation of development programmes that promote good governance and social welfare. The Sector Council serves as the supreme organ, while the Sector Executive Secretariat, led by the Executive Secretary, handles day-to-day operations.

At district level, leadership is responsible for planning, budgeting, implementing development projects, and coordinating services across all administrative units. The District Council is the supreme organ, supported by the District Executive Committee, with daily coordination ensured by the District Executive Secretariat led by the District Executive Secretary.

Results of effective, people-centered decentralization

The visionary and accountable leadership at all levels of Rwanda's decentralized system has produced tangible, measurable results. The performance of decentralized entities from district to village stands at 78.1%, reflecting the effectiveness of local governance in planning, implementation, and service delivery.

Citizen satisfaction mirrors this success, with 78.6% of Rwandans expressing satisfaction with services provided by local governments. Participation in community decision-making is equally impressive, reaching 90.8% in 2025, demonstrating that citizens are actively engaged in shaping their own development. These outcomes confirm that when local governments walk with communities toward shared goals, governance is both inclusive and impactful.

The results of this effective decentralization extend to socio-economic development. Local government revenues have grown from Rwf49.7 billion in 2008 to Rwf107.5 billion in 2024, creating more resources to fund local development initiatives. Poverty declined dramatically from 58.9% in 2000 to 27.4% in 2024, showing that citizen-centered governance can directly improve livelihoods.

Digital transformation has further enhanced service delivery, with 80.73% of services now accessible online and service delivery speed reaching 86.61%. Together, these achievements demonstrate that Rwanda's model of decentralized leadership accountable, forward-thinking, and community-driven translates national visions into real, measurable outcomes for citizens, proving that decentralization is not just a governance reform, but a driver of sustainable national progress.

People-centered, forward-thinking local government leadership

Across all local government levels, leaders are trained to think ahead assessing realities with communities and jointly determining their developmental direction. As one inspiring principle reminds us, leadership is not about titles; it is about creating opportunities for others to rise.

This approach enables local governments to translate national visions, such NST2 and Vision 2050, into tangible local results.

Local government leaders do not command from above; they walk with the people they serve, always guided by the principle of doing what is right. They are empowered to make decisions that reflect community needs while staying aligned with national development priorities, ensuring that decentralization remains both effective and transformative.

Model of decentralization for Africa

The success of Rwanda's decentralization has drawn attention across the continent. Countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini, regularly send delegations to learn from Rwanda's governance practices and its decentralized system. Over the past 25 years, Rwanda has shown that when local power is combined with forward-thinking leadership, resources, and skilled management, communities thrive, and national development accelerates.

Rwanda's model emphasizes that true socio-economic development is rooted in local voices and local hands shaping their own futures.

Decentralization has transformed the national economy and empowered citizens to actively contribute to development. By demonstrating how decentralization has been a catalyst for progress, Rwanda proves that it can serve as a powerful engine for sustainable national growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The future of decentralization

As Rwanda looks to the next 25 years, decentralization will remain a central pillar of national development deepened, modernized, and increasingly people-centered.

Vision 2050 places priority on bringing services even closer to citizens through stronger local economic development, governance for production, job creation, enhanced capacity, and continued improvements in service delivery. Digitalization will be key in driving Rwanda toward the NST2 target of 90% service delivery by 2029.

Local government leaders will continue the same committed journey, walking alongside citizens, understanding realities together, and shaping shared solutions built on trust and integrity. As communities grow more empowered and leadership becomes even more accountable, decentralization will remain a powerful engine for inclusive growth.

Rwanda's next chapter will build on the achievements of the past 25 years, ensuring local voices stay at the heart of national progress and that every Rwandan plays an active role in shaping the nation's future.

The writer is a governance and decentralization expert serving in the Governance and Decentralization Sector Working Group at the Ministry of Local Government.