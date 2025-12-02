Rwanda: When Cyiza Embraced Basketball, the Court Became His 'Second Home'

Rwanda's basketball landscape continues to shine through its growing pool of young, disciplined, and ambitious talent.

Among the new generation stepping into the spotlight is Ben Ruben Cyiza, a dynamic shooting guard for East Africa University Basketball Club (EAUR BBC), who recently secured a promotion to the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL).

For Cyiza, basketball was never just a pastime--it was a part of his upbringing and identity.

"My older brother introduced me to basketball. I grew up where everyone was a hooper; the court was the heartbeat of the place. From that moment, the court became my second home," Cyiza told Times Sport.

His earliest memories trace back to hours spent alone on an outdoor court, copying moves he saw on TV and sharpening his fundamentals. That discipline paid off during the 2025 season, where EAUR BBC topped the second division and Cyiza emerged as one of their most best performing players.

His statistics underline his influence on the club's quest to their promotion to topflight basketball where he contributed 297 points, 144 rebounds, 55 assists, eight blocks, and 119 field goals made.

"My stats show where I'm at, but they also highlight what I need to work on. I've got a solid foundation--scoring, assists, rebounding--but I need to push harder and do it consistently," he said.

But the journey wasn't without obstacles. Balancing academics, expectations, and injuries tested his resilience throughout the season.

"Every game mattered, and staying mentally locked in through injuries, school, and pressure was the hardest part," he said.

A turning point

Cyiza believes the momentum that carried EAUR to Rwanda Basketball League promotion began in the first game of the finals series.

"The whole team was locked in, making defensive stops. We had a big lead, and I felt the shift. At that moment, I knew we were going to win the series--we had earned our place in D1."

While some credit standout individual moments for EAUR's rise, Cyiza insists their biggest weapon is unity.

"We're not just a team--we're a unit. We live like a family. We have skilled coaches, good management, and we push each other. No one plays for themselves; it's all about the team. That chemistry is our real advantage."

Ready for Rwanda Basketball League

A promotion to Rwanda Basketball League presents a new level of competition for EAUR BBC, but Cyiza welcomes the challenge.

"Topflight basketball forces you to level up every night. I want to test myself against the best and prove I belong at that level," he said.

He has already faced REG and is looking forward to meeting reigning champions APR, a matchup he believes will reveal the true measure of his game.

Message to young players

As he enters a new chapter in Rwanda's top basketball division, Cyiza offers heartfelt advice to young players dreaming of following in his footsteps.

"To every young player chasing this dream--stay consistent. Talent starts the journey, but discipline and patience take you to the finish line.

Work on your craft every day, no matter what the conditions are. Stay coachable, believe in yourself even when nobody else does, and most importantly, pray and trust in God's timing."

EAUR BBC clinched the second division championship in July after defeating Inspired Generation 3-1 in the finals. Both teams were promoted to Rwanda Basketball League in the upcoming 2026.