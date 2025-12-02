Rwanda: Bralirwa Awards Top Performers of Its 'Afcon 2025 Distributor Competition'

BRALIRWA Plc, part of the HEINEKEN Company, hosted a ceremony on Friday, November 28, 2025, to award the winners of its 'AFCON Distributor Competition', launched in the lead-up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) happening in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Held at BRALIRWA's soft drinks plant in Kicukiro District, the event marked the culmination of four months of dedication and outstanding performance across BRALIRWA's distribution network across the country.

With The Coca-Cola Company proudly sponsoring the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), BRALIRWA Plc launched the 'AFCON Distributor Competition', a customer-engagement initiative designed to leverage this sponsorship to drive business growth while strengthening partnerships with its distributors. The programme celebrates and rewards top-performing distributors for their exceptional contribution and commitment.

In the spirit of this sponsorship, BRALIRWA created a challenge that connected business success with the passion of football. Distributors were encouraged to achieve ambitious targets, expand market reach, and demonstrate commitment to BRALIRWA's vision of excellence.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of BRALIRWA Plc, Ethel Emma-Uche, emphasised the vital role distributors play towards building consumer trust and loyalty for the company's beverage brands.

"You are an integral part of our ambition as we continue to craft legendary drinks, brands and create memorable experiences. Through your dedication and partnership, we continue to delight our consumers the right way, bringing them quality, joy, and pride in every sip," she said.

The competition concluded with remarkable prizes that truly celebrate distributor excellence. The top six outstanding distributors were awarded an exclusive, all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco, where they will experience the excitement of AFCON 2025 matches live. The second category of three winners were each awarded a tuk-tuk, providing valuable support for their transportation logistics and empowering them to serve consumers even more efficiently.

One of the winning distributors, Celestin Sebahire of FAPROCO, shared their excitement, saying, "Being recognised by BRALIRWA and given the chance to attend AFCON 2025 in Morocco is incredible. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it shows how much BRALIRWA values our hard work. This recognition motivates us to keep striving for excellence and strengthens our partnership even further."

This initiative follows BRALIRWA's long-standing tradition of engaging and rewarding its partners through innovative programmes. From last year's 'Dubai Twagiye' challenge, which sent winners to experience Formula One in Dubai, to this year's AFCON-themed competition, BRALIRWA continues to demonstrate its passion for creating memorable experiences that celebrate success.