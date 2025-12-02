Malawi: Same Warnings, No Change - MBC in the Crosshairs Again

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Shadric Namalomba, has issued yet another warning to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) over alleged unprofessionalism and political bias. He cautions that employees who fail to uphold the broadcaster's mandate "will be fired." But let us be brutally honest--what's new here? Every minister before him, across successive administrations, has issued similar threats, yet MBC remains politically captured, partisan, and often blind to its public service obligations.

The reality is that partisan manipulation of the national broadcaster is not a matter of individual negligence--it is systemic. Decades of interference have entrenched bias into reporting, programming, and editorial decisions. A few stern words from the minister, no matter how confident or theatrical, will not undo this institutional rot. Professionalism cannot be imposed by fear; it must be built through structural reform, independence, and accountability.

Namalomba's warnings, while politically satisfying, risk becoming another chapter in Malawi's long history of "ministerial hand-wringing"--public rhetoric with little lasting impact. If the DPP administration genuinely wants an MBC that serves all Malawians, it must go beyond threats: empower a truly independent board, insulate journalists from political pressure, and enforce clear standards that cannot be circumvented by party interests. Until then, warnings like these are just words echoing in a vacuum.

Malawi deserves better. Its national broadcaster should inform, educate, and unite--not serve as a mouthpiece for whoever occupies State House. It is time for courage, not clichés; for action, not announcements.