Ethiopia: Capital Market to Boost Ethiopia's Integration Into Global Financial System - Finance Minister

Ethiopia's capital market will strengthen the country's integration into the global financial system and boost investor confidence, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said.

Opening the capital market summit in Addis Ababa today, the Minister noted that a well regulated capital market further strengthens Ethiopia's integration into the global financial system.

"It provides foreign investors with clarity, consistency and confidence through government securities, corporate bonds, equities and infrastructure instruments, international capital gains, and structured access to productive sectors of our economy."

The Minister stressed the need for a strong coordination among institutions each play a distinctive role in building a transparent, resilient and credible financial ecosystem.

"When these institutions work in harmony, we create a market environment that attracts investment, supports stability and delivers results above all, fiscal transparency and accountability must remain nonnegotiable."

The government's task is to build a fiscal and financial ecosystem that channels capital to its best value and empowers citizens to participate in the nation's prosperity, he affirmed.

By doing so, he further added "we are not simply financing infrastructure, enterprises or public services, we are financing Ethiopia's future, a future that is stable, dynamic, inclusive and sustainable."

For the Minister, the foundations have been firmly laid, the direction is clear, and the opportunities are immense, stressing the need to continue to working together with the discipline, vision and collaboration.

Ahmed also emphasized the significance of infrastructure as critical priority where capital markets can play a transformative role.

"Capital Markets allow us to turn infrastructure into an investable asset class through green bonds, municipal bonds, revenue bonds and infrastructure investment funds, mobilizing both domestic and foreign capital for long term development."

During the occasion, National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Governor, Eyob Tekalign said access to capital is one of the most powerful engines of economic growth and private sector expansion.

When businesses, large and small, are able to secure long term, affordable financing, they can innovate, scale and create the jobs that drive national prosperity, he underscored.

With the launch and operationalization of the capital market, the country now has an entirely new platform through which capital can be mobilized efficiently allocated to its most productive uses, he pointed out.

According to the Governor, this marks a profound shift in how investment flows across the nation's economy.

"The rise of the capital markets at this moment in our economic journey is not accidental. It's deeply aligned with our national aspiration to build prosperity through market based growth."

The operationalization of Ethiopia's capital market is a fundamental shift aimed at diversifying its economy beyond bank financing to attract long-term investment for businesses, boost private sector development, and promote economic modernization.