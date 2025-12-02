Ethiopia: November Sees PM Abiy Intensify National, Global Efforts to Accelerate Ethiopia's Dev't

Addis Ababa — In November 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led a series of high-level national and international engagements centered on driving Ethiopia's development agenda forward, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

During the month, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed achieved a major diplomatic milestone by participating in the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa and held on African soil for the first time. His presence advanced Ethiopia's national interests and amplified Africa's collective voice, reflecting the continent's growing influence in global affairs.

Review of lrrigation Projects and Tourisrn Developrnent

During his visit to Gondar City in the Amhara region, the Prime Minister inspected the Megech Irrigation Development Project. Covering 870 hectares and expected to irrigate about 17,000 hectares, the construction is progressing on schedule, and once the dam is completed, it will significantly boost agricultural productivity.

The Prime Minister, the First Lady, and senior officials also inaugurated the restored Fasil Ghebbi. The restoration revitalized the historic site through structural repairs, improved pathways, and the careful use of traditional materials such as cedar and wanza wood. Visitor amenities, including a tourist centre, public restrooms, lighting, and security, were enhanced. Key landmarks such as the palaces of Emperors Fasil, Yohannes I, and Eyasu I, along with bridges, baths, and gates, were rehabilitated. More than 40,000 square meters were landscaped, and the entire restoration was completed within one year. In Gorgora, the Prime Minister and other officials launched the Tananesh II Ferry, connecting Bahir Dar with the new Gorgora Eco Lodge. With a capacity of more than 180 passengers, the ferry makes the lodge more accessible and strengthens tourism along Lake Tana.

In Bahir Dar City, the Prime Minister reviewed the Bahir Dar International Stadium and other development projects aimed at boosting tourism. The stadium, with a capacity of 52,000, is undergoing upgrades to meet CAF standards. Seating installation and turf work are complete, and internal systems such as lighting are advancing. He also visited the Fellege Ghion Resort under construction along the shores of Bahir Dar, which is expected to expand tourism and create jobs. Additionally, an Ethio Ferries branch office is under construction near Lake Tana, supporting the city's modernization and regional connectivity.

In Kemise Town, the Prime Minister highlighted early corridor development efforts, including a 1.3 kilometer bicycle lane and pedestrian path, as evidence of nationwide progress in improving public spaces. He also inspected the Elfora Agro Industries integrated plant, emphasizing its contribution to the national Bounty of the Basket initiative and to Ethiopia's agricultural and agro industrial growth.

Ethiopia's Progress in Artificial lntelligence

Following the relocation of the Artificial Intelligence Institute to the renovated Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation compound, the Prime Minister visited the facility and noted its transformation into an efficient and innovation friendly environment. He highlighted the Institute's rapid development over five years and its role in advancing AI solutions in health, agriculture, and services, while expanding national capacity in cloud computing, data centers, data mining, robotics, and immersive technologies. He also emphasized the importance of the new AI Startup Center, which supports innovators from idea to investment. More than 200 innovators have already benefited, reflecting Ethiopia's growing AI driven entrepreneurial momentum.

It is also in this month that the Council of Ministers extensively discussed the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy during its 50th regular session, and unanimously decided that the strategy shall be implemented starting from the date it is approved by the Council.

Participation in the G2O Leaders' Surnrnit

At the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed advanced Ethiopia's interests through extensive bilateral and multilateral engagements. Ahead of the summit, he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the importance of a unified African voice.

During the summit, he held constructive discussions with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on global trends, Ethiopia's reforms, and cooperation for sustainable growth. He also met with the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, to discuss inclusive development across the continent.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with leaders from several countries, including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Presidents of Türkiye, Finland, and France, and the Chancellor of Germany. He also held talks with the leaders of Norway, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Australia, as well as with Indonesia's Vice President, the UK Prime Minister, the Presidents of Brazil and the Netherlands, and the Prime Minister of Italy. Discussions focused on cooperation in climate action, agriculture, trade, food sovereignty, economic development, and sustainable infrastructure.

He also met with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to discuss multilateral cooperation, including climate action, peace and security, sustainable development, and Ethiopia's role as host of COP32 in 2027. A meeting with António Costa, President of the European Council, reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to deepening Ethio EU cooperation. The Prime Minister also discussed African football development with CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe and development financing with World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Diplornatic Engagernents with the Leaders of Malaysia and Singapore

In November, the Prime Minister hosted Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysia's Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Palace. Both visits included tree planting ceremonies, tours of the Palace Museum, and bilateral discussions. Singapore and Ethiopia signed agreements on skills development and carbon credits, while Malaysia and Ethiopia signed cooperation documents covering tourism, health, air services, and city partnerships. These visits underscored growing ties and expanded collaboration with Southeast Asia.

Ethiopia's Selection to Host COP 32

Following the designation of Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timothewos as COP32 President Designate, the National Steering Committee convened with the Prime Minister to align on key preparatory steps. The meeting reaffirmed the Government's commitment to an inclusive, transparent, and well-coordinated COP32 planning process.

Throughout November 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed demonstrated results-driven leadership by advancing national priorities in irrigation, tourism, artificial intelligence, and global diplomacy. At the end of the month, he also hosted General Dagvin R. M. Anderson of U.S. Africa Command for discussions and exchanges on regional security.