Africa: Viktoria Ventures Wins 'Angel Network of the Year' for Boosting Africa's Startup Funding

Nairobi — Viktoria Ventures has been named "Angel Network of the Year 2025" at the Africa Early-Stage Investor Summit (AESIS) in Cape Town, earning recognition for its role in strengthening angel investing networks and early-stage financing across the continent.

The award, presented by the African Business Angel Network (ABAN) and VC4A, highlights years of work spent building investment structures, training investors, and mobilising capital to support African startups.

CEO Stephen Gugu said the recognition reinforces the organisation's belief that Africa's startup ecosystem can only thrive when angel investors are equipped with the right tools, community support, and access to quality deal flow.

He noted that the win reflects Viktoria Ventures' mission to expand investor capacity and foster a collaborative investment environment.

Ahead of the summit, Viktoria Ventures co-hosted the AESIS Nairobi Investor Meetup with Jasiri4Africa, Von Seidels, and the Nairobi Business Angel Network.

The discussion centred on how to unlock more local capital for African innovation, with participants underscoring the need for collaboration, aligned incentives, and shared responsibility to grow the early-stage investing market.

One of the organisation's flagship initiatives is the Angel Leads Program, delivered through the African Angel Academy (AAA).

The program offers a six-week hybrid course, mentorship, and technical guidance on topics such as syndication, deal execution, and legal structuring.

It has so far trained 22 angel investors who went on to form the Moneva Syndicate, which has already invested in Afyalishe Wellness Ltd, a Kenyan functional foods company.

Viktoria Ventures has expanded its reach across the continent, training 797 angel investors from 38 African countries and building one of the region's most active early-stage investment communities.

Its alumni continue to influence the sector, including Yemi Keri's election as President of ABAN. Through a partnership with Africa: The Big Deal, Viktoria Ventures also offers alumni priority access to curated investment opportunities.

The organisation says the award signals a new phase of growth. AAA Cohort 13 is set to launch in 2025, inviting both emerging and experienced investors to join what has become one of Africa's most influential angel investing platforms.