Tanzania: 50+ Designers to Feature At Swahili Fashion Week

Dar es Salaam — MORE than 50 designers from Tanzania, Kenya, Italy, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, and other countries will showcase their collections at the 18th edition of Swahili Fashion Week and Awards (SFW) in Dar es Salaam from Friday to Sunday.

The event is one of Africa's leading fashion platforms, highlighting contemporary African design by blending cultural heritage with modern trends.

Founder Mustafa Hassanali highlighted SFW's role in promoting African design and creating opportunities for designers on the continent and in the diaspora.

He said the event aims to "elevate African fashion to global standards while celebrating the richness of our identity."

This year's theme is "Swahili Futurism."

The event also supports emerging talent through the Washington Benbella Emerging Designers Competition (WBEDC), which provides a platform for new designers.

SFW works with partners such as CRDB Bank Plc to support the wider creative economy through initiatives like the Tanzania Fashion Forum, which promotes business and financial skills within the fashion sector.

The programme includes established Tanzanian designers such as Mkwandule'son, Tory Eleganza (Dodoma), The Seamy Luxe, Jesakudo, Asili by Naliaka, Bilan Facon, Neith Designs, Zuh Fashion and Pwani Pure, alongside international designers.

Awards will be presented across 29 categories to recognise achievements in African fashion, with voting overseen by Nexia Tanzania to ensure transparency.