Tanzania: Suleman Wins Sea Cliff November Golf Challenge

Zanzibar — THE Sea Cliff November Golf Challenge delivered an action-packed weekend at the Mangapwani course in Zanzibar, where Kazim Suleman emerged as the overall champion.

Suleman showcased superb form, carding an impressive 39 points in the 18-hole Stableford event held at the scenic par-9 Sea Cliff course.

In a tightly contested leaderboard, Collins Chemng'orem claimed the runner-up position with 38 points, while Patrick O'Rourke secured third place on 36 points.

A countback was required to separate fourth and fifth, with Greg Eayrs edging out Tazio Bercelli after both golfers returned 33 points.

The ladies' category also offered strong competition as Happiness Eliakim was crowned the Ladies' Winner after posting 34 points, followed by Chiku Elias as the Ladies' Runner-up with 31 points.

Ismail Sadricko dominated the early play by claiming both the Nearest to Pin on hole 9 and the Best First Nine with 14 points.

Musa Foum delivered the top score on the Second Nine with 17 points.

Kevin Kibe captured the Longest Drive on hole 5, while Chiku Elias secured the Longest Drive (Ladies) on the same hole.

Following the successful event, Sea Cliff Golf Manager Sophie Nyanjera thanked all golfers for their strong participation and sportsmanship. Nyanjera described the tournament as a major highlight on Zanzibar's golfing calendar.

She also extended appreciation to the event's key sponsors, including Vodacom Tanzania, United Petroleum, Villa Kiva, Auric Air, Tanzanite Museum Zanzibar, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa and Sadricko Perfumes, for their continued support.

"The November Challenge continues to play a vital role in raising the profile of golf in Zanzibar," Nyanjera said.

"These events are essential in promoting the sport and bringing the community together through friendship and networking."

With golf participation steadily rising across Tanzania, Nyanjera noted that tournaments such as the Sea Cliff November Challenge are helping position Zanzibar not only as a premier beach tourism destination but also as a growing hub for competitive sport.

She confirmed that preparations are already underway for the December Challenge, scheduled for December 27th, with major sponsors, including Villa Kiva Resort and Zanzi Resort, already on board.

Nyanjera also encouraged additional partners to join, emphasising that the door remains open for more collaborators.